Owner of former assisted living home in South Richmond pleads not guilty in fraud case

The former owner of the troubled Jones & Jones assisted living home in South Richmond pleaded not guilty Monday to more than a dozen federal charges.

A trial was set to begin for Mable B. Jones, 77, starting Nov. 29 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck. Jones was indicted earlier this month on 13 wire fraud and two false statement charges stemming from her alleged defrauding of the government out of $823,734 in benefits intended for the care of residents at the facility on Forest Hill Avenue.

The money, alleges the government, was used to pay for Jones' gambling expenses in Atlantic City and Las Vegas and to fund her personal debts, travel and retail purchases.

The grand jury alleged that from 1997 to 2019 when it closed, Jones owned and operated the facility that primarily served elderly and incapacitated adults who were legally incapable of managing their own money. Jones & Jones regularly received state and federal benefits payments on behalf of those residents.

The indictment alleges that Jones diverted money intended for the care of the residents resulting in deficiencies in the care and services provided to the residents that in some cases endangered the residents' health and safety.

Residents were frequently seen panhandling near the corner of Forest Hill Avenue and Sheila Lane in South Richmond, and two residents died after they were struck by cars near that intersection. The home was the focus of stories that appeared in the Richmond Times-Dispatch in 2018 in which residents complained of abuse and filthy living conditions.