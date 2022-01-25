Owner of gun that authorities say a 14-year-old boy allegedly used to kill Lucia Bremer is found not guilty

At an earlier hearing for Williams, detectives testified that a 9 mm handgun matching casings recovered from the scene was found in the home Pierce shares with Williams.

Pierce showed the gun to detectives hours after the shooting. It had been just where he’d left it, with the trigger lock in place, the detective said at the earlier hearing. Villalon said similar testimony was provided during Monday's trial.

"The question was whether a firearm was properly secured," Villalon said, and without the juvenile to testify about how he got the gun, prosecutors had a difficult time proving their case.

Villalon said there had been no evidence that there were ever issues with the gun, or any interest in it.

"He was just very disappointed that they charged him," Villalon said of the Henrico authorities, adding that Pierce is worried about Williams.

Bremer was in the eighth grade at Quioccasin Middle School, which Williams also attended. Authorities say the two did not know each other, and it's still unclear why the girls were shot at. The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on March 26, in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West community.

Bremer and another girl were walking along a path that connects the neighborhood to nearby Godwin High School when they were shot at. Bremer suffered nine wounds; her friend escaped into her nearby home and called for help.