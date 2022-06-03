Pa. man killed in confrontation in Prince George was suspect in wife’s slaying

Derrick G. Avey, 42, was also wanted in connection with a homicide after authorities discovered a dead woman on his Newburg, Pa., property later the same day, police said.

The woman, Kyline C. Avey, 41, was identified as his wife.

Hopewell Sheriff Travis Stanley said the initial incident occurred at around 12:28 p.m. as a deputy working radar on Interstate 295 was told to be on the lookout for a black Ford Explorer that had struck a guardrail.

After spotting the sport utility vehicle, the deputy pulled behind it to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle took Exit 9B to Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell. The SUV pulled into an Exxon service station at 5003 Oaklawn Blvd., Stanley said.

The deputy followed the vehicle into the parking lot and again tried to conduct a traffic stop, but when the deputy got out of his car, the SUV drove away onto nearby Cousins Avenue.

The SUV later became tied up in traffic, and the deputy maneuvered his cruiser in front to block the suspect’s vehicle, according to Stanley.

The deputy then got out of his car and approached the SUV, but the deputy saw a person inside point what appeared to be a long, black rifle directly at him, the sheriff said. The deputy went back to his cruiser for cover while the SUV drove away and the deputy radioed for assistance restarting the pursuit with the SUV.

The deputy followed the SUV until they reached Temple Avenue and River Road, where several Hopewell police officers had positioned their vehicles to contain the SUV and end the pursuit.

The suspect then pulled nose to nose with police, and the driver confronted the officers with a firearm, officials said. Hopewell police officers and an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives fired their weapons, said state police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica Shehan in a statement. Avey was declared dead at the scene.

During the course of notifying his next of kin, Pennsylvania State Police discovered a dead woman at Avey’s home in Franklin County, Pa., southwest of Harrisburg.

Officers had arrived in the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township to assist with an investigation for a woman who had not been seen or heard from for several days.

Authorities found a woman lying in a wooded area to the rear of the property. Kyline Avey had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Pennsylvania police then learned that Derrick Avey was involved in a shooting incident in Prince George prior to Kyline Avey being discovered.

Shehan said Virginia State Police are still investigating the Prince George shooting as is standard procedure when an officer discharges their weapon.

The state medical examiner’s office has yet to determine Derrick Avey’s cause of death. His autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

