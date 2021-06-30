Parents charged after child under age 5 found dead in freezer at family's Chesterfield home

The custodial parents of a Chesterfield County child whose body was found in a freezer at the family's home have been charged with conspiring to conceal the body, county police said Wednesday.

The parents, Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, also were charged with failing to render aid to the child — identified as Eliel Adon Weaver — after investigators discovered his remains in May at the family's home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle, police said.

Police said they received information May 4 that the remains of a child may be located at the Weaver family's home. An investigation was commenced and investigators obtained a search warrant for the home.

In a freezer inside the house, detectives discovered human remains, which were transported to the state medical examiner's office for identification and determination of cause of death. The medical examiner confirmed the remains are those of the child, who was under age 5 at the time of his death, police said.

The medical examiner has not yet determined Eliel's cause and manner of death.

After further investigation, Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with concealment of a body, domestic assault and malicious wounding of his wife.