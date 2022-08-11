Passenger dies in Chesterfield crash

Chesterfield County police are at the scene of a fatal crash near Meadowville Road and Interstate 295 on Thursday.

Meadowville Road will reman closed as police investigate the scene, according to a statement from the department.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. as a 2020 Toyota Tundra was traveling on Meadowville Road, police said.

The driver attempted to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line and into an oncoming vehicle, said police. While attempting to move backwards, the Tundra clipped the freightliner and was pushed over the guardrail into an embankment.

The Tundra landed its roof in the southbound lanes of I-295, said police. The driver of the Tundra suffered a life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

The passenger of the Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police are in the process of notifying the victim's family and have not released their identity.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.