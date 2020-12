A man has died after being struck by a car in Chesterfield County Friday evening, according to police.

The vehicle was travelling south down the 5000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway when it hit the man a little after 7 p.m. Friday. The man died of his injuries and the driver, who wasn't hurt, immediately stopped their vehicle.

Police say the name of the man killed is being held pending notification of the next of kin and police are still investigating.