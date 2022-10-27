 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dead in Chamberlayne Avenue crash

Richmond police are investigating a fatal collision Wednesday involving a pedestrian and a truck on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officers were called at about 6:44 p.m. to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they found an adult male down and injured in the right lane of the southbound side of the street after being struck by a truck. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined the pedestrian was crossing from east to west midblock when he was struck by the truck.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

