 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pedestrian dead in crash on Chamberlayne Avenue

  • 0
police lights generic

Woody Funeral Home, in cooperation with The National Honor Guard Academy, is hosting a week-long training program for Emergency Services Honor Guard Units to sharpen the skills necessary to provide a fallen comrade the ultimate farewell.

Richmond police are investigating a fatal collision Wednesday involving a pedestrian and a truck on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officers were called at approximately 6:44 p.m. to the 2900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they found an adult male down and injured in the right lane of the southbound side of the street after being struck by a truck. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined the pedestrian was crossing from east to west midblock when he was struck by the truck.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News