Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 64 in Henrico
Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 64 in Henrico

Virginia State Police said late Wednesday that a pedestrian had been fatally struck on Interstate 64 in Henrico County.

About 8:10 p.m., state police responded to reports that a person was standing in the right lane of westbound I-64, near U.S. Route 360. Police said the pedestrian was hit by traffic before troopers were able to arrive.

The driver who initially struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

No other information was immediately released.

