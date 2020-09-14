Pedestrian from Richmond died in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State police are seeking help with identifying a vehicle that fatally struck a 34-year-old pedestrian from Richmond on Interstate 95.

Police said Monday that a hit-and-run crash had occurred early Sept. 8 in Stafford County at the 144.2 mile marker of I-95. A pedestrian in dark clothing was in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes about 4 a.m. when he was struck, police said.

The pedestrian, Stephen Law Jr. of Richmond, died at the scene.

Police said the northbound driver did not stop at the scene and that the vehicle might have damage.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call trooper A. Biffany at (540) 891-4108 or send an email to area05@vsp.virginia.gov.