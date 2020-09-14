 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian from Richmond died in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford, police say
0 comments
breaking

Pedestrian from Richmond died in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Stafford, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

State police are seeking help with identifying a vehicle that fatally struck a 34-year-old pedestrian from Richmond on Interstate 95.

Police said Monday that a hit-and-run crash had occurred early Sept. 8 in Stafford County at the 144.2 mile marker of I-95. A pedestrian in dark clothing was in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes about 4 a.m. when he was struck, police said.

The pedestrian, Stephen Law Jr. of Richmond, died at the scene.

Police said the northbound driver did not stop at the scene and that the vehicle might have damage.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call trooper A. Biffany at (540) 891-4108 or send an email to area05@vsp.virginia.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News