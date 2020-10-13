 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed by train in Chesterfield
0 comments
top story

Pedestrian killed by train in Chesterfield

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights night

Chesterfield County police said a pedestrian died Monday night after getting hit by a train in the southern part of the county near Ettrick. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police said a male walking north on railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road was hit by a southbound train at about 9:50 p.m.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his next of kin can be notified. 

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News