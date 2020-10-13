Pedestrian killed by train in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police said a pedestrian died Monday night after getting hit by a train in the southern part of the county near Ettrick.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said a male walking north on railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road was hit by a southbound train at about 9:50 p.m.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his next of kin can be notified.