Pedestrian killed by train in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police said a pedestrian died Monday night after getting hit by a train in the southern part of the county near Ettrick.
Police said a male walking north on railroad tracks near the 3600 block of Dupuy Road was hit by a southbound train at about 9:50 p.m.
Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.