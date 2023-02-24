Chesterfield County police are investigating a fatal crash at East Hundred and Allied roads.

Police said in a statement Friday that the pedestrian killed in the crash was identified as Jalen A. Sefu, 27, of Chesterfield.

Sefu was walking along Route 1 at 5:08 a.m. Thursday before he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai Accent.

The driver of the Hyundai remained on scene as first responders transported Sefu to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.