Pedestrian killed in crash in the Fan is identified

Richmond police on Tuesday released the name of the pedestrian killed in a crash in the Fan District on Monday.

Officers at about 3:09 p.m. responded to the 400 block of North Robinson Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Police said David Barnett, 75, of Richmond, was found lying in the intersection of Robinson and Kensington Avenue. He died at a local hospital.

Police said Barnett was attempting to cross just south of the intersection heading toward Stafford Avenue when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and was interviewed by police.