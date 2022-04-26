 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed in Henrico County in hit-and-run; police looking for "metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage:

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Henrico County, according to police.

At 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, Henrico police responded to the area of Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road, where the pedestrian had been struck. The person was transported to an area hospital, where they died.

Police are searching for a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage. The vehicle should be missing an inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Officer Bollinger at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

