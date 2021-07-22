Pedestrian killed on Broad Street in Henrico County

A pedestrian had died after he was hit by a car Wednesday night along West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Melvin Burrell Jr., 47, was struck near the intersection of West Broad Street and Deep Run Avenue, just north of the Interstate 64 interchange.

The crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Police said the driver of a Honda Accord, which was traveling west on Broad Street when it hit Burrell, immediately stopped and dialed 911.

Detectives are still investigating, but no charges have been filed, police said.