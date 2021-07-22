 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian killed on Broad Street in Henrico County
0 Comments
breaking

Pedestrian killed on Broad Street in Henrico County

  • 0
Ambulance

An ambulance headed toward the emergency room at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Henrico County.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A pedestrian had died after he was hit by a car Wednesday night along West Broad Street in Henrico County.

Melvin Burrell Jr., 47, was struck near the intersection of West Broad Street and Deep Run Avenue, just north of the Interstate 64 interchange.

The crash occurred at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Police said the driver of a Honda Accord, which was traveling west on Broad Street when it hit Burrell, immediately stopped and dialed 911.

Detectives are still investigating, but no charges have been filed, police said.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Seagull flies into teen on Wildwood amusement ride

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News