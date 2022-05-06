Pedestrian killed on East Broad Street

Richmond police are investigating the death of man who was struck and killed Friday in a traffic crash involving several vehicles in the 700 block of East Broad Street.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Police said officers were called about 6:57 a.m. to the 700 block of East Broad Street for a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male pedestrian down on the pavement.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of injuries.

Police said several vehicles were involved in the crash, and the drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police urged anyone with information about the crash to contact Richmond police crash team investigator Drago at (804) 646-1369 or by email at gaetano.drago@rva.gov. Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. In addition, the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.