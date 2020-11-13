Pedestrian killed on I-95 in Richmond

A Falls Church man in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Richmond was killed early Friday morning when struck by a car, said the Virginia State Police.

Police identified the man killed in the 12:27 a.m. accident at mile marker 75 as Muhammad Khan, 22. A 2005 Volvo traveling north struck him in the center lane. Khan succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat belt and did not report injuries.