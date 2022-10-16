 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian killed on Midlothian Turnpike

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a motorist in Chesterfield County on Sunday, police said.

A 2014 Kia Optima was traveling west on Midlothian Turnpike when the motorist hit the pedestrian in the 7900 block, near Ruthers Road, at about 7 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they're waiting to release the person's name until next of kin are told. 

The driver of the Kia was identified, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

