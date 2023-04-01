Authorities on Saturday released the name of a pedestrian who was killed near Richmond International Airport on Friday night.

Emanuel Randolph Sims, 68, of North Chesterfield, died at the scene.

Henrico County police responded to Richard E. Byrd Terminal Drive, just south of Clarkson Road, at 8:51 p.m. The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.