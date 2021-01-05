Pending federal executions of men with COVID-19 likened to waterboarding in court arguments

"The plaintiffs have to show that protocol is very likely to cause serious illness and needless suffering," argued Lin. In response to a question from Chutkan, Lin said the proposals offered by the two men "are not going to likely significantly reduce the risk of severe pain."

The judge interrupted Lin at one point, asking: "Are you saying you think it doesn't matter whether you execute these individuals when they are still suffering from COVID, or when they've recovered?"

"I mean, doesn't that seem logical, that it would be less suffering when they are no longer suffering from COVID symptoms?" asked Chutkan.

"We're talking nine days from today. I'm not understanding that it makes no difference whether you execute a man who is suffering from COVID, or isn't suffering from COVID, as far as pain or suffering goes," said the judge.

Lin said the government concedes that Higgs and Johnson have COVID and are displaying symptoms. But, she said, the governments' experts agree and have shown that the symptoms are not clinically significant.