Perennial candidate Mike Dickinson pays $200 fine for inadequate care of cats

Perennial candidate for public office in Richmond and beyond Mike Dickinson was found guilty on Wednesday of two misdemeanor counts of inadequate care of animals, and ordered to pay a $200 fine.

The charges, the lowest that can be brought under Virginia Code, stem from an incident at his Patterson Avenue apartment in July while he was in Texas for several days leaving his three cats unattended.

On Wednesday, Dickinson entered a plea of no contest, which means he agreed there was enough evidence to convict him without acknowledging guilt, and paid a $100 fine for each offense. In exchange, the prosecutor, Reannen Bosworth, dropped two additional misdemeanors.

On July 6, Richmond fire fighters were called to Dickinson's apartment for a gas leak. The leak, which had come from the stove, was fixed, but Animal Care and Control was called because the cats were found "in conditions less than desirable" and exposed to the noxious gas, Bosworth told a General District Court judge Wednesday. Bosworth added that the cats appeared to be well-fed.

The pets were seized, but later returned to Dickinson.

In November, Dickinson failed to unseat incumbent Richmond Sheriff Antionette V. Irving.