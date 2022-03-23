Person found fatally shot in woods near Rollingwood Apartments in Chesterfield

Chesterfield County police are investigating the shooting death of a person whose body was found Tuesday night in wooded area adjacent to the Rollingwood Apartments.

The victim's identity is being withheld by police until relatives can be notified.

Police said they responded about 8:15 p.m. to multiple calls of gunfire and upon arrival determined a fatal shooting had occurred in the 3300 block of Tanners Way in the Rollingwood complex. The apartments are south of Walmsley Boulevard and to the west of Chippenham Parkway.

Police did not disclose any additional details. The killing is Chesterfield's third homicide this year.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660. Tips also can be provided though the P3 app.