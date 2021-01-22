Petersburg abduction suspect shot by police is indicted on four charges related to confrontation with officers

Last week, Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Tiffany Buckner cleared the Prince George officer of criminal liability in the shooting, saying the officer's decisions and actions - including the discharge of his service pistol - "were a reasonable response to an imminent threat to himself and the public."

In announcing her decision, Buckner said she could not provide specifics of the interaction with officers that led to the shooting because Williams's role was under investigation and releasing details could impact the defendant's right to an impartial trial should there be charges. Buckner noted that she planned to seek indictments against Williams.

Sussex Sheriff Earnest Giles said in October that charges of abduction, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were pending against Williams in Sussex. As of Friday, those charges have not been filed.

Giles said the abduction stemmed from a dispute over where Williams - who at the time was a passenger in a car - wanted to be dropped off. But the driver was reluctant to drop Williams and the other passengers at the location Williams demanded, and an argument ensued while they were in Greensville County, the sheriff said.