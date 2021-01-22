Petersburg abduction suspect shot by police is indicted on four charges related to confrontation with officers

A Petersburg resident who was shot and wounded by police outside a Petersburg convenience store after allegedly abducting two acquaintances at gunpoint in Sussex County was indicted Thursday on four charges related to the confrontation with officers.
A Petersburg Circuit Court grand jury returned indictments against Tevin Jaron Williams, 25, on charges of brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and obstruction of justice/resisting arrest in connection with the Oct. 12 incident outside the Wawa store at 3199 S. Crater Road.
Williams was shot and wounded after being located by authorities in a car outside of the Wawa with two abduction victims. After state police received an emergency call from someone who reported seeing two people being forced into a car at gunpoint at a gas station in Sussex, state police issued a lookout bulletin to regional law enforcement for the suspect's vehicle.
Prince George County police officers joined in the search for the car and they and a Petersburg police officer were alerted that vehicle had pulled into the parking lot of the Wawa about 12:45 p.m. There, during an interaction with police, Williams was shot and wounded by one of the Prince George officers.
Authorities have not described precisely what led the Prince George officer to fire on Williams, but one of the indictments returned Thursday was for brandishing a firearm. After Williams was shot, investigators recovered a gun inside the car, police said.
Last week, Petersburg Commonwealth's Attorney Tiffany Buckner cleared the Prince George officer of criminal liability in the shooting, saying the officer's decisions and actions - including the discharge of his service pistol - "were a reasonable response to an imminent threat to himself and the public."
In announcing her decision, Buckner said she could not provide specifics of the interaction with officers that led to the shooting because Williams's role was under investigation and releasing details could impact the defendant's right to an impartial trial should there be charges. Buckner noted that she planned to seek indictments against Williams.
Sussex Sheriff Earnest Giles said in October that charges of abduction, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon were pending against Williams in Sussex. As of Friday, those charges have not been filed.
Giles said the abduction stemmed from a dispute over where Williams - who at the time was a passenger in a car - wanted to be dropped off. But the driver was reluctant to drop Williams and the other passengers at the location Williams demanded, and an argument ensued while they were in Greensville County, the sheriff said.
The three then stopped at a convenience store in Sussex and, during another argument there, Williams brandished a gun at the driver and insisted the he drop Williams and the other passengers, 17 and 25, at the location where Williams wanted to go in Petersburg, Giles said.
At the time of the October confrontation with police, Williams had been free on a $15,000 secured bond on for felony charges stemming from a May 2019 robbery of a Petersburg woman inside her home, according to court papers.
