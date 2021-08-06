Petersburg detective named in 2015 evidence room scandal retires after evidence found in ceiling, dumpster

Attorneys said the chief's description of the hidden evidence as being "improperly placed," rather than missing, appears to be a matter of semantics.

"When things are not stored properly, they are missing — at least from their proper storage location. Because it calls into question, 'What happened to it?'" Huband said.

"The whole point of the property room is having items that are secured and can't be tampered with," Huband said. "So when you go to court you can say, for example, here's the stuff we took off the defendant — and we're sure this is the same stuff because we locked it away and only certain people have access to it."

Christian said issues involving evidence collected by officers or "anything that would appear to be dishonest by way of policing" is taken very seriously by the department. "However, I am at peace with this situation because I know there's no evidence missing."

"If we had evidence that was missing, then I would definitely be alarmed," the chief said. "But here I have an employee who did not take the steps according to policy to properly process evidence and store that evidence. If we found that evidence was missing, I would have contacted outside authorities such as state police and have them come here to do an investigation."