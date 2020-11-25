Petersburg had highest per capita murder rate in Va. last year. Killings in 2020 continue to mount.

Belinda Baugh, pastor of New Divine Worship Center in Petersburg, said she is weary of all the violence. "Of course, I'm very, very concerned."

She and other community leaders are doing what they can to spread the word that the killings must stop and residents should get involved.

On Oct. 17, Baugh led a march, called City of Hope, through some of the neighborhoods affected by the killings.

"We were walking through the neighborhoods to let the victims know that we're still here, and that we hear their cries, and we understand where they're standing, and that sometimes people feel hopeless," she said. "They feel like they want it just to stop, but [are despondent about] what is going to change."

"The walking and the marching only brings attention to what is going on - how can we change and bring an awareness, [so] that the people that are committing these crimes know that we don’t want it in our city," Baugh added.

Baugh said the city needs more recreational places and programs to help young people occupy their time instead of hanging out on the streets.