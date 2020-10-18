 Skip to main content
Petersburg man arrested in fatal shooting in Prince George
Petersburg man arrested in fatal shooting in Prince George

ambulance lights

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Prince George County.

Authorities were summoned shortly before noon to the 4200 block of Ann Terrace for a reported shooting and found Jarrell Mcelroy with a gunshot wound, the authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers quickly arrested Markeem Moyler, also 27, of Petersburg, and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and use of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777.

