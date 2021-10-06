Petersburg man charged in apparent road rage incident that led to woman being shot in Chesterfield

A Petersburg man has been charged with shooting and wounding a female driver during an apparent road rage incident last week on East Hundred Road in Chesterfield County. The suspect was upset because he believed the woman was holding up the travel lane and would not yield, police said.
Following an investigation, Chesterfield police detectives on Tuesday arrested Sean M. Jolley, 22, of the 400 block of Mars Street in Petersburg, on charges of felonious assault, shooting at an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. Sept. 30 as the victim, a 20-year-old woman, was driving in the 2800 block of E. Hundred Road. A silver Nissan sedan pulled alongside the passenger side of her vehicle and the driver fired a single shot, striking the woman in the arm. She was able to pull safely off the road and, after police were called, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage encounter.
The suspect "was upset because he believed that she was holding up the travel lane and would not get out of the way," said Chesterfield police Sgt. Michael Agnew. "He perceived a slight" from the victim.
Jolley and the victim did not know each other and had no known prior contact, police said.
Agnew said another driver who witnessed part of the incident provided police with information that led to Jolley's arrest. Jolley is being held at the Chesterfield Jail pending a hearing Wednesday in Chesterfield General District Court.
Last week's shooting is at least the fourth this year in Chesterfield that involved a driver firing upon another vehicle while on the road.
On Feb. 26, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times about 9:45 p.m. as she was traveling on Interstate 95 at the 61 mile marker in Chesterfield. The driver of a gray Honda traveling north pulled alongside her and opened fire. The shooting caused the victim to run off the interstate to the right and strike a guardrail. She survived.
An investigation led police to arrest Darius Smith, 29, of Chester. He was charged with malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and shooting while in a moving vehicle. Police said there was no indication that Smith knew the victim prior to the shooting. Smith is scheduled to appear Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing in Chesterfield General District Court.
Then on March 11, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling on I-95 just south of the state Route 10 exit when someone in a dark-colored sedan with dark tinted windows opened fire, striking the truck twice at the 60 mile marker, police said.
The driver was able to safely pull over onto the right shoulder. Neither the driver nor the two occupants were shot. Investigators discovered two bullet holes in the truck.
Finally on Sept. 27, a driver was traveling in the 7500 block of Cloverleaf Drive about 8:10 p.m. when a green, older model four-door sedan approached and fired several shots at the victim’s car. The victim sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the East Hundred Road shooting and urged anyone with information to contact the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
