Petersburg man charged in apparent road rage incident that led to woman being shot in Chesterfield

Agnew said another driver who witnessed part of the incident provided police with information that led to Jolley's arrest. Jolley is being held at the Chesterfield Jail pending a hearing Wednesday in Chesterfield General District Court.

Last week's shooting is at least the fourth this year in Chesterfield that involved a driver firing upon another vehicle while on the road.

On Feb. 26, a 29-year-old woman was shot multiple times about 9:45 p.m. as she was traveling on Interstate 95 at the 61 mile marker in Chesterfield. The driver of a gray Honda traveling north pulled alongside her and opened fire. The shooting caused the victim to run off the interstate to the right and strike a guardrail. She survived.

An investigation led police to arrest Darius Smith, 29, of Chester. He was charged with malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm and shooting while in a moving vehicle. Police said there was no indication that Smith knew the victim prior to the shooting. Smith is scheduled to appear Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing in Chesterfield General District Court.

Then on March 11, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling on I-95 just south of the state Route 10 exit when someone in a dark-colored sedan with dark tinted windows opened fire, striking the truck twice at the 60 mile marker, police said.