Petersburg man charged in Christmas Day shooting

Police in Colonial Heights arrested a man Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting.

The suspect Rashaun Smith, 22 of Petersburg was arrested without incident and charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, malicious wounding, animal cruelty and several other crimes.

Additional charges are pending as detectives continue to investigate.

Officers responded to the initial incident around 5 p.m. near the 2100 block of Wakefield Avenue for reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a single victim who told police man attempted to break in the front door. The victim and Smith knew each other before the alleged attack, police said.

According to police, Smith allegedly fired several rounds into the building striking the victim and killing the victim’s dog.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was considered non-life threatening. There were no other reported injuries and no other reported damage to property.

Smith is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond pending his appearance in the Colonial Heights General District Court.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about this incident are encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.