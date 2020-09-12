Petersburg man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Hopewell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Petersburg man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the shooting death of another Petersburg man, who was discovered mortally wounded Thursday inside a Hopewell residence.

Daemon Dashawn Clarke, 30, was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on charges of first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, Hopewell police said in a release.

Clarke is accused of killing Marcus Parker, 32, of Petersburg, who was found with life-threatening injuries inside a residence in the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court after officers responded there at 9:27 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person being shot, police said.

Parker was transported to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he later died. His death is Hopewell's sixth homicide of the year.

Police have not released a potential motive in the killing or said whether Clarke and Parker were known to each other.