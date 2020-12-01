Petersburg man dies from weekend shooting as city nears annual record for homicides

A 43-year-old Petersburg man has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Saturday night during a social gathering at a Petersburg home, police said.
The victim was identified as Michael Wilson, who died at a local hospital.
Petersburg police received a call about 9:03 p.m. for a report of a person being shot in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. Responding officers located the victim, later identified as Wilson, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Detectives determined that Wilson had been shot inside a nearby residence.
Wilson's death is the city's 20th homicide of the year, one shy of last year's record count of 21 killings.
Police urged anyone with information about Wilson's shooting to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips app. Tipsters can also provide information at P3tips.com.