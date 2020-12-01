Petersburg man dies from weekend shooting as city nears annual record for homicides

A 43-year-old Petersburg man has died of injuries he sustained in a shooting Saturday night during a social gathering at a Petersburg home, police said.

The victim was identified as Michael Wilson, who died at a local hospital.

Petersburg police received a call about 9:03 p.m. for a report of a person being shot in the 700 block of Independence Avenue. Responding officers located the victim, later identified as Wilson, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives determined that Wilson had been shot inside a nearby residence.

Wilson's death is the city's 20th homicide of the year, one shy of last year's record count of 21 killings.