Petersburg man dies of injuries in early Monday shooting; 3 others shot Sunday

A Petersburg man died Monday of wounds suffered in an early morning shooting on Mistletoe Street in Petersburg.
Police said they received a call about 3:15 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. They found a man in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died. He was identified as Jamaria Starkes, 20, police said.
The killing followed an apparent triple shooting Sunday night in the 2200 block of Van Dorn Street.
Police said they responded to the Van Dorn Street address for a report of a person shot. Police found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to VCU Medical center with life-threatening wounds.
Police said two additional gunshot victims arrived for treatment at an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Anyone with information about Monday's killing or Sunday's shooting is urged to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212, download the P3tips app or go to P3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
(804) 649-6450