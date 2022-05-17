Petersburg man found fatally shot in townhouse community parking lot in Hopewell

A Petersburg man was found fatally shot late Monday in a townhouse community parking lot in Hopewell.

Hopewell police responded to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive at 11:40 p.m. and located a male laying on the ground outside the Twin Rivers Townhomes suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument before several shots rang out. A dark-color sedan was seen leaving the area.

Police identified the victim as Deanthony Davis, 27, of Petersburg.

The Hopewell Police Department urged anyone with information to contact lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Tips can also be provided using the P3tips mobile app.

