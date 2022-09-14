Petersburg man gets 10 years for shooting driver in Chesterfield road rage case

Sean Jolley was upset at how a woman in the car behind him was driving last year on state Route 10 in Chesterfield County. After honking his horn, Jolley drove alongside the slowing vehicle, pulled out a gun and fired a shot.

The round struck the 20-year-old driver in the arm. She survived but she is still struggling to make a full recovery nearly a year later.

“Only by happenstance, by luck … she’s not dead, quite honestly,” Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Chitty said Tuesday in Chesterfield Circuit Court. “This is a terribly frightening situation.”

Jolley, 23, will spend the next 10 years behind bars for his lapse in judgment.

Exasperated by Jolley’s refusal to help authorities recover the gun he used in the shooting, and offended by his statement about the incident in court, Circuit Judge Lynn Brice sentenced Jolley to 30 years in prison with 20 years suspended on his earlier no contest pleas to malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The punishment was a significant upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Jolley was calculated at a range of between three years and eight months and five years and five months.

The judge made clear her displeasure with Jolley’s decision not to assist authorities in recovering the gun, or provide the name of the “friend” he gave it to after the Sept. 30, 2021, road rage shooting. Brice also cited Jolley’s refusal to cooperate in her written reason for departing from the guidelines.

“I told you that would be a factor that I considered [at sentencing],” Brice told Jolley. “Yet no name is given to the police, and I don’t have that gun. Someone got shot [while] they are just driving down the road minding their own business.”

“I got that gun out on the street somewhere in this community,” the judge continued. “And that’s very concerning to the court, as are your callous actions.”

When given the chance to speak to explain his behavior, Jolley initially declined. That further annoyed the judge, who took his silence as an affront. “What all that says to me is you have no remorse and you are a danger to the community,” she said.

With a little prodding from his attorney, Jolley eventually told his story. But when finished, Brice said, “Your comments only offend the court more.”

“When you say I’m truly sorry that this lady got hurt – you took a gun, you pointed it out a car window and you shot someone. By the grace of God, sir, you’re not here on more significant charges.”

According to the prosecution’s statement of facts, Chesterfield police responded at 5:40 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on East Hundred Road (state Route 10) and Allied Drive near Hopewell.

When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who was a passenger in a car that was driven by her friend, who had been shot. (Because of ongoing concerns about the victim’s safety, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is not using the victim's name.)

The witness explained that the victim was driving east on Route 10 when the driver of a sedan behind them started honking. The victim then slowed her vehicle, and as she passed Allied Road, the suspect’s car pulled alongside them and fired one round, striking the victim in the arm.

The victim was able to stop immediately; she was taken to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a witness to the shooting called Hopewell police to report the license plate number of the suspect’s car, and also provided a photo of the vehicle.

Chesterfield investigators determined the car was owned by a woman whose adult daughter had been in possession of the vehicle at the time of the shooting with her boyfriend, who is Jolley.

The girlfriend eventually told police she was a passenger in the car when Jolley shot into the window of K.G.’s car.

A detective then located Jolley, and during an interview, Jolley admitted he was driving the car during the shooting.

“Jolley described jockeying for position on the roadway with (the victim's) vehicle,” Chitty said. Jolley said the woman’s vehicle “kept getting close and he was just trying to get (his girlfriend) home safe because she was pregnant.”

Jolley, who was training to be a security guard, eventually claimed that he didn’t mean to fire the gun. He said he pulled it out to scare the other driver “to get her to stop doing what she was doing.” Further, Jolley said when he pulled the gun back inside the car, it hit the window frame and discharged.

In response to police questions about the gun, Jolley said it was a Glock 19 semiautomatic pistol he had purchased in March 2021. He said the firearm was at a friend’s house in Hopewell, but he would not disclose where.

Chitty told the court on Tuesday the victim is still struggling to regain full use of her arm.

Jolley’s attorney, Tom McKenna, said his client had a clean record before the shooting, had purchased the gun legally and was interested in getting into security work when the incident occurred.

“There’s no doubt that what Mr. Jolley did was not right,” McKenna told the court. “But it was something that was very out of character with his previous life. He did not have a criminal history, did not have problems growing up, did not have drug or alcohol issues.”

“This defendant comes to you with a pretty clean slate,” McKenna added. “Now granted, he went from zero to 100 with this incident, there’s no question about that.”

McKenna noted that Jolley is the father of two young children, including an infant who was born while he was incarcerated. The attorney urged the judge to take into account some of the positive things in Jolley’s life and craft a punishment within the sentencing guidelines.

“I think this is a young man who made a very terrible mistake, and certainly a costly one,” McKenna said “And I don’t think anyone, much less Sean, is trying to downplay the severity of that.”