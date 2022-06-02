Petersburg man gets 2 years in prison in Virginia's first 'SmartWater' case

A Petersburg man was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison for breaking into an Ettrick business in the first conviction of its kind in Virginia based in part on the use of a liquid nanotechnology known as SmartWater CSI.

The odorless and invisible substance can be used by residents and merchants to mark property that could be stolen.

After a hearing in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, Judge Jayne Pemberton sentenced Christopher S. Gaines, 53, to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended for his earlier guilty plea to burglary in the April 11, 2021, break-in at the Ettrick Deli at 3608 E. River Road.

The punishment was in the mid-range of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of incarceration of between one year and nine months and four years and four months.

Gaines, who has an extensive record of theft, burglary, forgery and other property-related crimes, became a suspect in the Ettrick burglary after police, using a special ultraviolet light, observed that his clothing was covered with yellowish-green smears of SmartWater — a special traceable liquid coded with a unique signature for each user.

Gaines was sprayed with the fluid when he entered the business. A spraying device had been installed weeks earlier after two previous break-ins at the deli.

The Chesterfield Police Department is so far the only law enforcement agency in Virginia to use the technology, but SmartWater is widely used in dozens of localities in the Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach areas in Florida, where it was first introduced into the U.S. in 2013 from England.

Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz essentially imported the idea from Boynton Beach, Fla., where he served as police chief before being hired by Chesterfield in January 2018. SmartWater is used in more than 70 localities in Boynton Beach, a company official said.

In a pilot program, Chesterfield police selected three neighborhoods that crime data indicated could benefit from the SmartWater program based on problems with break-ins and thefts.

Police met with residents to introduce the program and provided free SmartWater kits to those interested that allowed them to mark some of their property. Signs were posted that the technology was being used.

Residential burglaries went from 39 break-ins to 16 in the Broyhill Pointe subdivision during a time frame that compared a 37-month period before SmartWater was introduced with a 37-month period after it was implemented. Break-ins dropped 69%, from 49 to 15, in Mason Woods subdivision during a similar time frame, county police said.

Burglaries dropped 9% in the Bensley community, from 22 to 20, during a time frame that compared a 24-month period before SmartWater was introduced with a 24-month period after.

When applied, the liquid provides information to police about an individual item’s place of origin. Law enforcement can then use this provenance in court when an arrest is made.

Every person arrested in Chesterfield is now scanned for traces of SmartWater on their person, clothing and belongings, as the county — through the police and sheriff’s departments — has expanded use of the technology.

The Sheriff’s Office, which operates the Chesterfield jail, installed a SmartWater detection camera in a small vestibule where all new prisoners pass through before they are booked on charges.

In the Gaines case, officers responded to the Ettrick Deli at 11 p.m. in response to an alarm triggered at a window in the deli’s shed. The shed, which is used as the deli’s office, has a locked door and is completely enclosed by a locked gate and fence, according to prosecutor Jennifer Nesbitt’s summary of evidence.

Upon arrival, officers observed a person inside the shed and ordered him to come out. The man exited but then climbed onto the roof, ignoring commands to come down. He eventually led officers on a foot pursuit before they apprehended him at gunpoint, Nesbitt said in her summary.

Police recovered $162.67 on the man, along with a flashlight. The man was wearing a mask pulled up over his nose and ears as well as a fishing cap down over his eyes. The man told officers that he was looking for food because he was homeless, but did not explain why he didn’t take any food that was inside the shed.

The officers then scanned Gaines with the UV light, and the invisible SmartWater “luminesced” on his body, clothing, personal items and the money he had stolen, Nesbitt said.

“This defendant’s problem is that he has a very serious addiction, and to date has not taken it seriously — and he acknowledges that addiction,” Nesbitt told the court, noting that Gaines’ extensive criminal record is a reflection of his abuse of cocaine, alcohol and marijuana. “He has continued to be his own worst enemy. He’s 53 years old and he’s spent over a decade of his life in jail or incarcerated as a result of his behavior.”

The judge ordered that Gaines undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.