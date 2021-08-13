Petersburg man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center

A Chesterfield County jury on Friday found a Petersburg man guilty of voluntary manslaughter and seven related offenses in a shooting that killed a young shopper at Chesterfield Towne Center during a brawl initiated by the defendant, who opened fire in the mall’s crowded food court after he began losing the fight and feared serious harm.
Rejecting the defendant’s claim of self defense, but also scrapping a charge of second-degree murder sought by prosecutors, the panel of seven men and five women returned verdicts finding that William E. Taylor Jr., 24, acted intentionally but without malice when he fatally wounded Kimani Donovan, 22, who was with two friends at the mall, and unlawfully wounding the defendant’s sister, who suffered a grazing wound to her right wrist.
The jurors, who deliberated more than 9 1/2 hours over two days, also found Taylor guilty of felony use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of maliciously shooting inside the mall - the latter offenses for exposing dozens of shoppers and their children to gunfire just after 6 p.m. on June 23, 2020.
In addition, Taylor was found guilty of child neglect for exposing his son to the gunfire and leaving him behind as he fled the mall. Taylor had arrived with his mother, sister and young son for a shopping trip, and after the shooting they eventually reunited and left together for the drive back to Petersburg.
After the verdicts were read, the court set side the jury’s guilty verdict of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, because the panel did not find Taylor guilty of second-degree murder, which requires malice. The prosecution and defense were in agreement on this matter.
The defense questioned whether Taylor could be found guilty of the malicious shooting charges since they also require malice and are tied to the voluntary manslaughter conviction. Attorneys for both sides will submit legal briefs on this question.
A sentencing date was set for Nov. 29. Circuit Judge Steven C. McCallum will determine punishment instead of the jury, due to a July 1 change in state law that removes juries from the sentencing process. Before the change, juries would hear additional evidence and recommend a punishment, which in the great majority of cases was imposed by the presiding judge.
As it stands now, Taylor faces up to 51 years in prison.
The fight and subsequent shooting stemmed from a petty incident three years earlier between Taylor and Donovan during a FaceTime conversation that Taylor never let go. The two had not met face to face until Taylor, believing he recognized Donovan, approached him in the mall’s food court.
Their conversation quickly escalated into a confrontation, with Taylor throwing the first punch. But Donovan, an athlete, soon gained the upper hand, prompting Taylor to pull a gun he had concealed in a knapsack that was used as his son’s diaper bag.
Taylor, who had been the victim of previous gun violence, testified he didn’t intend to harm Donovan but felt like he had no choice but to fire in self-defense after he began losing the fight, and feared he would suffer serious injury or worse.
Prosecutors said the fight and shooting never would have occurred had Taylor left the mall with his family instead of circling back to confront Donovan.
The two men spoke in a video chat in 2017 shortly after Taylor had broken up with Taylor McCoy, his former girlfriend. Taylor and McCoy had a child together, and Taylor apparently didn’t like it when Donovan had contacted her, even though Donovan and McCoy were just friends and not romantically involved.
“Even almost three years after the FaceTime call, the defendant still felt challenged by a person who had only been a friend of a woman he had no further romantic interest in,” Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt told jurors in closing arguments. “It was about the disrespect he felt. He felt Kimani disrespected him by talking to her.”
(804) 649-6450