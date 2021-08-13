Petersburg man guilty of voluntary manslaughter in shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center

After the verdicts were read, the court set side the jury’s guilty verdict of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, because the panel did not find Taylor guilty of second-degree murder, which requires malice. The prosecution and defense were in agreement on this matter.

The defense questioned whether Taylor could be found guilty of the malicious shooting charges since they also require malice and are tied to the voluntary manslaughter conviction. Attorneys for both sides will submit legal briefs on this question.

A sentencing date was set for Nov. 29. Circuit Judge Steven C. McCallum will determine punishment instead of the jury, due to a July 1 change in state law that removes juries from the sentencing process. Before the change, juries would hear additional evidence and recommend a punishment, which in the great majority of cases was imposed by the presiding judge.

As it stands now, Taylor faces up to 51 years in prison.

The fight and subsequent shooting stemmed from a petty incident three years earlier between Taylor and Donovan during a FaceTime conversation that Taylor never let go. The two had not met face to face until Taylor, believing he recognized Donovan, approached him in the mall’s food court.