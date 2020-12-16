Petersburg man identified as driver who crashed on I-95 after being shot

The driver of a car who was found with gunshot wounds after crashing into the median of Interstate 95 Sunday in Petersburg has been identified as Quintell Pulliam, 35, a Petersburg resident.

State police are investigating Pulliam's death as a homicide. The exterior of the vehicle he was driving had multiple bullet holes, police said, and a stolen firearm was found inside.

Crash team investigators have determined that the car was traveling south on I-95 before it ran off the right side of the interstate, crossed back over the southbound lanes, ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail about 10:45 p.m. a half-mile north of the Wagner Road exit.

State police investigators have contacted area police agencies to determine whether Pulliam's shooting is related to any incidents reported within their localities.

During roughly the same time as Sunday's crash, Petersburg police responded to Myrick and King avenues to investigate reports of shots being fired. Police said more than 20 cartridge cases were found as the scene. The neighborhood is off I-95 and less than three miles north of where Pulliam crashed.

Pulliam is Petersburg's 22nd homicide victim of the year.