Police have identified a Petersburg man as the passenger of a pickup truck who was killed when the vehicle plunged down an embankment and landed on its roof onto Interstate-295 in Chesterfield County.

Killed was Kenneth L. Piggee, 54. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 10 a.m. Thursday near I-295's overpass of Meadowville Road. Police said a 2020 Toyota Tundra towing a utility trailer was traveling on Meadowville Road when its driver attempted to pass a 2015 Freightliner on a double-yellow line.

An oncoming vehicle forced the Tundra to move back into its initial lane. As it merged, the Tundra's trailer clipped the Freightliner, causing the Tundra to go over the guardrail and down an embankment before landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of I-295, police said.

The driver of the pickup, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital and remains hospitalized, police said.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation and anyone with information about is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 74801251 or Crime Solvers at (80) 748-0660. Tips can also be provided through the P3 app.