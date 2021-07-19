Petersburg man indicted in first case in Va. using liquid nanotechnology called 'SmartWater' - a substance that marks property

So far, the Chesterfield Police Department is the only law enforcement agency in Virginia to use the technology with SmartWater CSI, a company that originated 25 years ago in England.

The company came to the U.S. in 2013 and initially focused on the Miami-Dade County, Broward County and Palm Beach County areas in Florida to "prove that the technology would work just as well in the U.S. as it did over in Europe," said Randy Butschillinger, the company's law enforcement sales and training manager.

SmartWater is used by 40-50 localities in that section of Florida, including in Boynton Beach, where Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz served as chief before coming to Chesterfield in January 2018.

"We're in over 70 neighborhoods in Boynton Beach, and that was when he was down there as the police chief," Butschillinger said. "And they averaged 38 percent reductions in burglaries."

When Katz was hired by Chesterfield, Butschillinger urged him to begin a SmartWater program in Chesterfield - and the chief did so within six months. The department invested $10,000 in start-up costs for a five-year contract, which includes signs and kits for homeowners in targeted neighborhoods to mark 60-80 items, officer training, products for police covert operations and analysis of recovered property marked by the liquid.