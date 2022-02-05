Petersburg man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

A Petersburg man was killed early Saturday morning in a crash, according to Virginia State Police, who said he pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

Trecion Bell, 25, died at the scene on southbound I-85 at mile marker 51 near Gatewood Road, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision occurred at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Bell was driving a 2018 Honda Accord that had stopped on the right shoulder. When he pulled back into traffic, police said a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.

The driver of the truck was not injured.