Petersburg man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I-85 in Dinwiddie County

A Petersburg man was killed early Saturday morning in a crash, according to Virginia State Police, who said he pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.
Trecion Bell, 25, died at the scene on southbound I-85 at mile marker 51 near Gatewood Road, police said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The collision occurred at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, police said.
Bell was driving a 2018 Honda Accord that had stopped on the right shoulder. When he pulled back into traffic, police said a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was unable to avoid hitting the vehicle.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.