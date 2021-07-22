Petersburg man pleads guilty in Virginia's first 'SmartWater' nanotechnology case

Chesterfield police Chief Jeffrey Katz essentially imported the idea from Boynton Beach, Fla., where he served as police chief before being hired by Chesterfield in January 2018. SmartWater is used in more than 70 neighborhoods in Boynton Beach, a company official said.

More than 200 households throughout Chesterfield - primarily in the Bensley, Bayhill Pointe and Mason Woods communities - have used the liquid to mark their various belongings, county police said. The substance stays on property for at least five years.

According to Nesbitt's summary in the Gaines case, officers responded to the Ettrick Deli at 11 p.m. in response to an alarm that was triggered at a window in the deil's shed. The shed is used as the deli's office, has a locked door and is completely enclosed by a locked gate and fence.

Upon arrival, officers observed a person inside the shed and ordered him to come out. The man exited but then climbed onto the roof, ignoring commands to come down. He eventually led officers on a foot pursuit before they were able to apprehend him at gunpoint, Nesbitt said.

Police recovered $162.67 on the man's person, along with a flashlight. The man, later identified as Gaines, was wearing a mask pulled up over his nose and ears as well as a fishing cap pulled down over his eyes.