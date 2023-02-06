Dema'J Montae Felder, 19, was fatally shot on March 12, 2021 at the Exxon service station at 9900 Chester Road, just off state Route 288 in Chester. Tyvontae Thorpe, who was 18 at the time, pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Felder's killing. A second suspect faces trial later this year.