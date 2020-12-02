Petersburg man sentenced to nearly 40 years for murders in Petersburg in 2017 and Hopewell in 2019

The teen told police that he heard more shots fired as he fled, and when he turned around he saw Drumheller standing near Freeman, who had been shot. Drumheller then ran away. The teen also was accused of killing Freeman, but that charge was withdrawn last month. He pleaded guilty to robbery and use of a firearm and was sentenced to 43 years, with all but three years suspended.

In the Hopewell case, Johnson, the victim, agreed to give two young women a ride to a local beauty salon, but told them he first had to stop at a location in the 2200 block of Maple Avenue. Upon arrival, they met with several other people who gathered there, including Drumheller.

At one point, Johnson got out of his car and walked to another vehicle to talk with two men inside. As he leaned into the car's window, Drumheller approached and shot him once in the abdomen, Fierro said.

The two women who rode with Johnson saw Drumheller standing over the victim. "They described Mr. Johnson as trying to swat away the gun that was being held by the defendant," Fierro said.

The women also told police they observed Drumheller reach down over Johnson and take something from him, before turning and pointing his gun at them.