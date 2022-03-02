Petersburg man sentenced to serve 20 years for fatal shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center

A Petersburg man was sentenced Wednesday to serve 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and six related offenses in a shooting that killed a 22-year-old shopper at Chesterfield Towne Center during a brawl initiated by the defendant, who opened fire in the mall's crowded food court after he began losing the fight.

Following a two-hour sentencing hearing in Chesterfield County Circuit Court, Judge Steven C. McCallum sentenced William E. Taylor Jr., 25, to a total of 36 years in prison with 16 years suspended on seven convictions related to the June 23, 2020, shooting that fatally wounded Kimani Donovan and injured the defendant's sister.

The punishment is a significant upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for this specific case. The guidelines recommended an active term of incarceration of between four years and two months at the low end and 10 years and 2 months on the high end.

"The court finds numerous aggravating factors [in the case] ... beginning with the tragically ironic fact that Mr. Taylor came to Chesterfield mall because he believed it to be a safer location than where he lived," McCallum said in remarks from the bench. "But the irony is, in coming to what he believed was a safer location, he illegally packed a firearm in a backpack."

The judge said it was undisputed that Taylor initiated contact with Donovan — "a person who he did not have a past friendly relationship." Taylor also initiated a physical fight, the judge said, adding, "There's no dispute that he threw the first punch." Then as the fight played out for several seconds, with Taylor "getting the worst of that physical encounter," he went to his backpack and pulled out his gun.

"He didn't tell Mr. Donovan, 'I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to get a gun,'" the judge continued. "He didn't brandish it to say, 'Get away from me I'll shoot.' In fact, Mr. Taylor went to his backpack [and] , in a heartbeat, got three rounds off. He didn't aim, he shot wildly, he could have hit anybody ... because we know two shots hit Mr. Donovan [and] one shot hit his own sister where there were dozens of other folks present."

In arguments before sentencing, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt told the court that the sentencing guidelines were "grossly inadequate" for Taylor's actions that day, and he deserved a punishment "much, much greater than even the high end of this sentencing range."

"You heard from [the victim's] family how much he suffered," Nesbitt said. "He fought for his life and you heard from his loved ones that they desperately hoped for his recovery, and they watched him slowly die."

"This is a crime that the defendant admitted happened because his pride got the better of him," Nesbitt added. "This was over a woman that [Taylor] was not even still involved with. He hit a man, he shot a man because of that woman. And all of this occurred in a crowded mall. His actions have had a terrible impact on [Donovan's] family and on the community. You heard from people at the mall that day and how it terrorized them."

The lead detective in the case testified that 93 Chesterfield police officers and forensic investigators converged on the mall within an hour of the 6 p.m. gunfire.

In arguing for leniency, defense attorney Ed Riley recalled Taylor's testimony at trial that Taylor had been the victim of previous gun violence, and that he didn't intend to harm Donovan but felt like he had no choice but to fire in self-defense after he began losing the fight — fearing he would suffer serious injury or worse.

Taylor and his brother had been shot during incidents in 2016 and 2017, which combined with other acts of violence made Taylor feel "constantly paranoid." He began carrying a gun everywhere he went.

"That was the mindset he had when this event occurred," Riley told the court. "He is a good individual who ended up in a very difficult situation and made a very difficult decision, a very difficult choice. He accepted responsibility that this is what I did and here's why I did it."

When given a chance to speak, Taylor, who has no prior criminal record, turned to Donovan's family in the courtroom and apologized. "I'm sorry," he said. "I can't say it enough. It hurts me that I've caused so much pain."

Wednesday's sentencing comes six months after a Chesterfield jury, following 9½ hours of deliberations, rejected the defendant's claim of self defense. But they also scrapped a charge of second-degree murder sought by prosecutors, in finding Taylor guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The panel also returned guilty verdicts on felony use of a firearm, unlawful wounding, carrying a concealed weapon, felony child neglect and three counts of maliciously shooting inside the mall — the latter offenses for exposing dozens of shoppers and their children to gunfire.

But following the verdicts, the court set aside the jury's guilty verdict of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, because the panel did not find Taylor guilty of second-degree murder, which requires malice.

The child neglect conviction was for exposing his son to the gunfire and leaving him behind as he fled the mall. Taylor had arrived with his mother, sister and young son for a shopping trip and, after the shooting, they eventually reunited and left together for the drive back to Petersburg.

McCallum determined Taylor's punishment instead of the jury, due to a July 1, 2021, change in state law that removes juries from the sentencing process. Before the change, juries would hear additional evidence and recommend a punishment, which in the great majority of cases was imposed by the presiding judge.

Donovan, who was with two friends at the mall, suffered two gunshot wounds that led to all his vital functions shutting down, and he died 12 days after the shooting.

The fight and subsequent shooting stemmed from a petty incident three years earlier between Taylor and Donovan during a FaceTime conversation that Taylor was unable to let go. The two men had not met in person until Taylor, believing he recognized Donovan, approached him in the mall's food court.

Their conversation quickly escalated into a confrontation, with Taylor throwing the first punch. But Donovan, an athlete, soon gained the upper hand, prompting Taylor to pull a gun he had concealed in a knapsack that was used as his son's diaper bag.

Prosecutors said the fight and shooting never would have occurred had Taylor left the mall with his family instead of circling back to confront Donovan.

The two men spoke in a video chat in 2017 shortly after Taylor had broken up with his former girlfriend. She and Taylor had a child together, and Taylor apparently didn't like it when Donovan had contacted her, even though Donovan and the woman were just friends, not romantically involved.