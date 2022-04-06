Petersburg man sentenced to serve 58 years in fatal shooting of romantic rival outside Comfort Suites at Southpark Mall

A Petersburg man was sentenced this week to serve 58 years in prison for fatally shooting his romantic rival in an ambush killing last year outside the Comfort Suites in Southpark Mall. The suspect's former girlfriend, who was dating the victim, was injured in the attack.

The victim, 31-year-old Gerard Richardson, was shot a total of four times: first while inside his car with his girlfriend near the front entrance of the Comfort Suites, and then again after he managed to drive about 200 yards before his injuries prevented him from going further. Another man fired the second series of shots before both suspects fled the scene.

Following a sentencing hearing Monday in Colonial Heights Circuit Court, Judge Lynn Brice sentenced Tyjuan Decourtland Epps, 37, to a total of 73 years in prison with 15 years suspended on convictions of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The punishment was near the mid-range of state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of between 44 years and 9 months at the high end to 74 years and 7 months at the low end. The midpoint was 59 years and 8 months.

A Colonial Heights jury had found Epps guilty in February. Epps' alleged accomplice, Brandon Isaiah Brown, 29, was tried by a separate jury during a three-day trial ending Monday, but a mistrial was declared after the jury deadlocked on a verdict.

Prosecutors said Richardson was killed in an act of retribution.

Epps previously had been in a relationship with the woman whom Richardson was dating. The woman had broken off her relationship with Epps, and roughly 14 hours before the killing, Epps assaulted his former girlfriend, with whom he had a child. Richardson "came to her rescue" and beat up Epps shortly after Epps assaulted the woman in Petersburg, said Colonial Heights prosecutors Noelle Nochisaki and Erin Barr.

"It's really an unfortunate incident," Barr said. "I think [the shooting] originally was not linked to domestic violence, but the more we dug into it, it was definitely related to domestic violence."

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is withholding the name of the woman, who is a key witness in the case, because authorities are concerned about her safety.

Nochisaki provided this summary of evidence:

Just before midnight on April 28, 2021, Richardson and his girlfriend arrived at the Comfort Suites South Park at 931 South Ave. to inquire about getting a room for the night. After learning the room they wanted wasn't available, they walked back to Richardson's car outside the front entrance.

After sitting inside the car momentarily to discuss what hotel they should try next, Richardson began to slowly drive away. Unbeknownst to them, Epps had been dropped off at the hotel, and as Richardson slowly pulled away, Epps jogged next to the car before firing six shots into the driver's side.

Wounded, Richardson continued to drive as far as he could before stopping about 200 yards down the road. After stopping, a car drove alongside the couple and a man inside fired four more shots into Richardson's car. Authorities allege the second shooter was Brown.

Following those shots, the girlfriend, while in the passenger's seat, tried to drive the car from the scene and got as far as the Holiday Inn Petersburg-North at 401 E. Rosyln Road. Police were called to that location, and investigators soon determined that two shootings had occurred at separate locations.

Barr said the state medical examiner's office determined Richardson had been shot four times. Two slugs were recovered from Richardson's torso, and it was determined they had been fired from two different guns.

The girlfriend sustained cuts to her legs, either from the grazing of bullets or shattered window glass.

In Petersburg, Epps faces charges of assaulting his former girlfriend, entering her house to commit assault and choking her with injury about 14 hours before the shooting in Colonial Heights. His trial on those charges is set for Aug. 5.