Petersburg man who fatally shot shopper at Chesterfield mall said he was defending himself; killing was unintentional

“Maybe Mr. Donovan really didn’t mean he literally was going to kill him, [but] that he was going to beat him to a pulp and ‘I’m going to own you’ kind of thing,” Riley said. “But what is William Taylor supposed to make of that?”

Prosecutors said the fight and shooting never would have occurred had Taylor, who was shopping with his mother, sister and 2-year-old son, left the mall with his family instead of circling back to confront Donovan. The two men had never met face-to-face, but had a conversation three years earlier on FaceTime that was related to the mother of Taylor’s child.

Taylor thought he recognized Donovan’s face although he wasn’t certain it was him until he walked up to him in the food court.

Donovan and Taylor had talked remotely using the video app shortly after Taylor in 2017 had broken up with Taylor McCoy, his former girlfriend. Taylor and McCoy had a child together, and Taylor apparently didn’t like it when Donovan had contacted her, even though Donovan and McCoy were just friends and not romantically involved.

According to testimony, that 2017 conversation stayed with Taylor over the next three years and was the reason why he approached Donovan at the mall.