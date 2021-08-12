Petersburg man who fatally shot shopper at Chesterfield mall said he was defending himself; killing was unintentional

A Petersburg man who fatally shot a shopper inside Chesterfield Towne Center last year said he didn’t intentionally want to harm the victim but felt like he had no choice but to fire in self-defense after he began losing a fight he started, and feared he would suffer serious harm or worse.
William E. Taylor Jr., 24, testified at his murder trial Thursday in Chesterfield County Circuit Court that when his fight with Kimani Donovan, 22, got out of hand, he broke free and tried to walk away but Donovan came after him and resumed the fight. Taylor pulled a gun from a bag he had earlier tossed to the floor of the mall’s food court and fired three shots — first to warn Donovan and then to wound — hoping to hit him in the leg, he said.
“I basically fired a shot to get him off of me,” Taylor, the defense’s only witness, told jurors during the trial’s third day. “I didn’t want to shoot him. I’m sincerely sorry from the bottom of my heart. I didn’t want to intentionally hurt him.”
But two shots struck Donovan, one on the right side of his back and the other on his right hip. Donovan sensed he was dying, and said so to Chesterfield police officers and paramedics after they arrived within minutes of the June 23, 2020, shooting.
Donovan, who lived in Glen Allen, died 12 days later at a local hospital after his kidneys, circulatory system, respiratory system and neurological system all failed.
One of Taylor’s shots went astray and grazed the right wrist of Taylor’s sister, Cymere Branch, who was among dozens of shoppers in the food court — including Taylor’s 2-year-old son — when the gunfire erupted.
Taylor is charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, two counts of felony use of a firearm, three counts of maliciously shooting in an occupied building, child neglect and carrying a concealed weapon.
In his testimony, Taylor elaborated on a theme outlined earlier in the trial by his attorneys that he was left traumatized by six acts of gun violence between 2016 and 2018 in which he and several family members were victims. He and his brother both survived shootings — his brother was left paralyzed the second time he was shot — and family members’ homes were fired upon in several other incidents.
“I was constantly paranoid,” said Taylor, who began carrying a firearm wherever he went, out of fear that he would face such violence again.
But Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt cast doubt on Taylor’s claims, particularly as they related to the mall shooting. She dismissed Taylor’s contention that he shot Donovan because he feared he was in imminent danger of being seriously hurt or killed — key elements of Virginia’s self-defense law.
“This was a fistfight, one-on-one, between two men, until the defendant decided to pull a gun and introduce that into the situation,” Nesbitt told the jury in closing arguments. “Make no mistake ... this defendant was losing that fight. He picked a fight with the wrong person. [Donovan] was an athlete. He was fit and kept himself in good condition.”
“You can’t bring a gun to a fistfight,” Nesbitt added. “There are situations where a person can defend themselves with a gun. But this is not it. Self-defense has limits.”
During a brief break in the fight, after Taylor broke free, “he walked deliberately over to his bag,” Nesbitt said. “He wasn’t afraid at all. He knew he had an actual secret weapon that was waiting in his bag. He had a gun that he concealed from view.”
“Don’t let him get away with killing an innocent man on video in a crowded mall,” Nesbitt added, referring to mall security footage and a shopper’s cellphone video that captured the fight and shooting. “He is a killer who killed a man in a crowd full of families at the mall.”
In closing arguments by the defense, attorney Ed Riley argued that his client did indeed act in self-defense, after he was pushed to the limit.
“He was trying to escape,” Riley told jurors. “He made his peace and [was] like ‘I’m walking away,’ and Mr. Donovan wouldn’t have any part of it. That’s when the gun became involved, and that’s because he was scared for his life. He was scared for bodily injury and being smashed on the ground.”
Taylor testified that Donovan told him early in the fight that he was going to kill him, but Nesbitt noted that Taylor never mentioned that during his interview with police.
“Maybe Mr. Donovan really didn’t mean he literally was going to kill him, [but] that he was going to beat him to a pulp and ‘I’m going to own you’ kind of thing,” Riley said. “But what is William Taylor supposed to make of that?”
Prosecutors said the fight and shooting never would have occurred had Taylor, who was shopping with his mother, sister and 2-year-old son, left the mall with his family instead of circling back to confront Donovan. The two men had never met face-to-face, but had a conversation three years earlier on FaceTime that was related to the mother of Taylor’s child.
Taylor thought he recognized Donovan’s face although he wasn’t certain it was him until he walked up to him in the food court.
Donovan and Taylor had talked remotely using the video app shortly after Taylor in 2017 had broken up with Taylor McCoy, his former girlfriend. Taylor and McCoy had a child together, and Taylor apparently didn’t like it when Donovan had contacted her, even though Donovan and McCoy were just friends and not romantically involved.
According to testimony, that 2017 conversation stayed with Taylor over the next three years and was the reason why he approached Donovan at the mall.
“Even almost three years after the FaceTime call, the defendant still felt challenged by a person who had only been a friend of a woman he had no further romantic interest in,” Nesbitt told jurors. “It was about the disrespect he felt. He felt Kimani disrespected him by talking to her. He was jealous and possessive.”
“This was about a beef that [Taylor] imagined with Kimani,” the prosecutor added. “Kimani wasn’t even aware of that beef, he didn’t even know who [Taylor] was. It was a beef in the defendant’s mind.”
Taylor, however, said during his testimony that he had “no reason to have a grudge against him. I had no problems with him, to be honest with you.”
The seven-man, five-woman jury began deliberating the case about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. They were sent home for the day at 5:50 p.m. and will resume Friday morning.
