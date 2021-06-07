Petersburg man who raised $1,000 reward in friend's murder is killed in riverside dispute

McRae said two officers arrived and they checked the guns in the possession of Merhout and Noise, and both were found to be legally carrying their firearms.

While the officers were still there, Merhout "got in his truck ... and it was like he just wanted run everybody over out here," McRae said.

McRae said he begged a police supervisor to "not let the two men stay here with those guns." But police told McRae there was nothing they could do.

McRae said he also urged police to charge Merhout for reckless driving, but they declined the because incident occurred before they arrived. An officer suggested that witnesses travel to police headquarters and swear out a warrant, McRae said.

After police left, Merhout put a long gun on the hood of his truck, McRae said.

To that, Noise said, "You can do anything you want as long as you don’t pull that gun on me,” McRae said. At that point, Merhout turned around with the gun pointing at Noise, McRae added.

Noise, who had laid two weapons on the table where he was sitting, fired a .410 shotgun at Merhout; Merhout also fired.