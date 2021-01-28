Petersburg mother who killed woman, baby in DUI crash on I-95 in Chesterfield gets 12 years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The punishment was at the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for McDaniel, which called for an active prison term of 5 years and 7 months on the low end, and 12 years and 9 months at the high end. Robbins said he considered deviating upward from the high-end of the guidelines, but declined to do so in recognition of McDaniel's guilty pleas and taking personal responsibility for her actions.

"Ms. McDaniel, we are not the sum of our worst days," Robbins said Wednesday from the bench. "What you did was a significant act of terrible judgment and has, as its consequences, the loss of two lives and the maiming of two others and the destruction of two large, loving extended families, one of which is your own. This was entirely predictable, and avoidable — particularly in light of your prior DUI conviction that put you on notice that an individual cannot drink and drive safely."

"The weather ... and whatever your confusion with the directions would certainly and reasonably be expected to have a different outcome had you been sober," the judge added. "The rain was a contributor but the cause was your drinking."

In arguing for a stiff punishment, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ken Chitty noted that the decisions McDaniel made "have lifetime consequences that are just starting for this family."