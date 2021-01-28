Petersburg mother who killed woman, baby in DUI crash on I-95 in Chesterfield gets 12 years

A Petersburg single mother who was beginning a promising new career as a nurse was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison Wednesday for a series of tragic mistakes that led her to drive the wrong way on Interstate 95 while intoxicated and crash head-on into a family’s car during a torrential downpour, killing a Glen Allen woman and her 1-year-old grandson.
On the evening of March 27, 2020, Danielle Nicole McDaniel had been celebrating with friends her promotion as a full-time LPN, which included a pay raise and health insurance for her and her 13-year-old daughter, her attorney, John Rockecharlie told a judge in Chesterfield Circuit Court.
But when it came time to leave, and after receiving instructions on how to get home from an area in Chesterfield County with which she was unfamiliar, McDaniel missed her turn.
Instead of turning right at the first stop light at the intersection of Ruffin Mill and Woods Edge roads — the traffic light apparently was out due to the storm — McDaniel drove through the intersection toward the first stop light she saw, one that allows drivers getting off northbound I-95 to turn left onto Ruffin Mill Road.
She stopped at that light and turned right, believing she was following her directions. But instead of heading south on I-95, McDaniel got onto the northbound interstate exit ramp, "and she thought she was heading southbound when actuality she was in the northbound travel lanes," Rockecharlie said.
She drove roughly 300-500 yards in the wrong direction in her Jeep Liberty before slamming into the car of a family who was heading home from a church function in Petersburg. The devastating impact instantly killed Reinee Thomas, 43, who was driving, along with her grandson Jesiah Thomas, who was six weeks shy of his 2nd birthday.
Thomas' adult daughter, La'Shawnda Newbill, and Jesiah's mother, Gianna MacInnes-Olbash, were severely injured.
One of the first officers to arrive at the scene later remarked about the "crazy rain" that had been falling that night — so heavy that it was difficult to see beyond the hood of your car.
Authorities later would determine that McDaniel was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.205 percent, or about 2 1/2 times over the presumptive legal intoxication level for driving.
On Wednesday, 10 months after the crash, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. sentenced the 32-year-old defendant to a total of 41 years in prison with 29 years suspended after hearing testimony about McDaniel's giving, caring nature versus the life-altering pain she inflicted on the victim's family.
McDaniel pleaded guilty in November to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of causing permanent injuries while impaired and DUI-second offense within 10 years.
The punishment was at the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines calculated for McDaniel, which called for an active prison term of 5 years and 7 months on the low end, and 12 years and 9 months at the high end. Robbins said he considered deviating upward from the high-end of the guidelines, but declined to do so in recognition of McDaniel's guilty pleas and taking personal responsibility for her actions.
"Ms. McDaniel, we are not the sum of our worst days," Robbins said Wednesday from the bench. "What you did was a significant act of terrible judgment and has, as its consequences, the loss of two lives and the maiming of two others and the destruction of two large, loving extended families, one of which is your own. This was entirely predictable, and avoidable — particularly in light of your prior DUI conviction that put you on notice that an individual cannot drink and drive safely."
"The weather ... and whatever your confusion with the directions would certainly and reasonably be expected to have a different outcome had you been sober," the judge added. "The rain was a contributor but the cause was your drinking."
In arguing for a stiff punishment, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ken Chitty noted that the decisions McDaniel made "have lifetime consequences that are just starting for this family."
Shawn Newbill testified about his feelings of shock and horror upon learning that both his mother and young son were killed during a telephone call he received while stationed overseas with the Army in Germany. "I didn't know what to do," he said. "All my family was crying in the background."
Newbill's wife, Gianna MacInnes-Olbash, who was the mother of their child, Jesiah, said: "I hurt every single day," referring to not only the emotional pain but her lingering physical injuries from the crash. She suffered a broken right arm, a broken right rib and injures to her spleen. Her arm fracture required a surgical implant of screws and a plate.
The crash left McDaniel uninjured except for a cut to her lower lip. She could not tell troopers at the scene of the 11:30 p.m. crash what road she was on, and was observed stumbling while walking.
Rockecharlie urged the court to balance who McDaniel is as person with what she did on a single evening last spring.
He submitted to the court numerous of letters from friends and family members who vouched for McDaniel's character, noting they described her in the most positive of terms: loving, caring, responsible, thoughtful, driven, compassionate and remarkable, among other superlatives.
Rockecharlie read from one letter that he noted may best sum up McDaniel's nature: "She goes out of her way to make sure others' happiness supersedes her own."
Ellyse Johns, one of McDaniel's closest and longtime friends, noted in testimony that McDaniel had been the primary caregiver to a grandmother who suffered from Alzheimer's disease, and was very excited about working full-time as a licensed practical nurse.
"It's a very sad case," Rockecharlie told the court, but also ironic: because McDonald "absolutely" loves her daughter, Daniyah, yet was responsible for an accident that left another mother without her child.
(804) 649-6450