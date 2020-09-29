Petersburg names new police chief as department gains accreditation for first time in its history

When Kenneth A. Miller took the reins as Petersburg’s police chief more than three years ago, one of his top priorities was to assist the department in achieving something it had never before attained in its 210-year history: state accreditation by complying with professional law enforcement standards.

On Tuesday, Miller met that goal and accepted an award that recognized the department’s three-year effort to bring the agency into compliance with 190 standards set by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

Miller, 61, then announced he was retiring, noting that his work was essentially done after ensuring that others within the department were sufficiently trained to lead it forward.

“One of the things that he said to us as he came in, was that he was the last outside chief that we would hire,” Petersburg City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides told a gathering outside the Petersburg Bureau of Police headquarters. “He said he would train them, he would mold them, he would groom someone to take the helm. And that’s what he’s done. He’s not only trained one person, he’s trained a whole team of individuals who are ready to move forward.”