Petersburg police make arrest in triple shooting in Citgo parking lot that left one dead, two wounded

Petersburg police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that left one person dead Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Citgo service station in the 1500 block of East Washington Street, Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said Wednesday morning.

The suspect's name will be released later Wednesday, along with the name of the victim who was fatally shot, Chambliss said.

Petersburg police responded about 6:55 p.m. to the corner of East Washington Street and Slagle Avenue for a reported shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Citgo station, Chambliss said.

"Three were shot at that location," Chambliss said. "One died at the scene, one was found on Locust Court and the third was found in the 100 block of High Pearl Street."

Chambliss said detectives have made an arrest and that person will be charged with shooting two of the victims, including the person killed. The suspect was one of the three people shot but survived.

"The person shot is going to be our suspect," Chambliss said.