Petersburg police make arrests in four separate slayings, including fatal shooting of boy, 17

Starkes was found mortally wounded by police in front of a residence after they were called about 3:15 a.m. to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street for a shots fired call. He died later at a local hospital.

Then Saturday, investigators arrested Oliver Spratley, 18, on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in Friday's shooting death of 17-year-old boy whose name was being withheld by police because of his age.

The victim was found with life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were called about 9:05 p.m. to the 1400 block of Talley Avenue for a report of a person being shot. The boy later died at a local hospital.

Petersburg police Chief Travis Christian said the shooting occurred while a group of teenagers were out playing basketball. One of the participants was in possession of a firearm, and at one point the gun was mishandled and discharged a single round, striking the victim.

In yet another killing in the last 12 days, police arrested Kevin Craig, 45, of Petersburg, in the March 19 fatal shooting Erica Eldridge, 31, also of Petersburg, in a domestic-related killing.

Police were called about 2:05 a.m. to the 500 block of S. South Street in the Henry William Town Homes for a report of person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found the body of the victim in the parking lot.